Kazakhstan, U.S. ink memorandum on critical minerals cooperation

The signing took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The document was signed by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., and was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of President Donald Trump’s Administration.