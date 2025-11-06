Kazakhstan, U.S. ink memorandum on critical minerals cooperation
20:11, 6 November 2025
Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The signing took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The document was signed by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., and was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of President Donald Trump’s Administration.