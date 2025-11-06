EN
    Kazakhstan, U.S. ink memorandum on critical minerals cooperation

    20:11, 6 November 2025

    Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The signing took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The document was signed by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., and was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of President Donald Trump’s Administration.

