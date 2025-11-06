President Tokayev lands in Washington, D.C.

In Washington, D.C., Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with his American counterpart President Donald Trump and will also participate in the C5+1 (Central Asia – US) summit.

To remind, during the meeting in Astana, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor conveyed greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Phоtо credit: Akrda

He reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Central Asian region in the U.S. foreign policy. In his view, the meeting in Washington, D.C. will help elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.