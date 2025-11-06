President Tokayev lands in Washington, D.C.
Tonight President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has landed in Washington, D.C. The Head of State was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
In Washington, D.C., Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with his American counterpart President Donald Trump and will also participate in the C5+1 (Central Asia – US) summit.
To remind, during the meeting in Astana, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor conveyed greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
He reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Central Asian region in the U.S. foreign policy. In his view, the meeting in Washington, D.C. will help elevate bilateral cooperation to a new level.