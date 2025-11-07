Kazakhstan and U.S. sign agreements worth over USD 17 bln

During the talks, the Head of State thanked his counterpart, Donald Trump, for the invitation to visit Washington, D.C., and warm hospitality.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the historic significance of Donald Trump’s presidency, under which the United States continues to strengthen its position as a leading global economic, political, and technological power.

President Tokayev noted that the American leader is making a decisive contribution to building a safer, more stable, and prosperous world.

He also expressed Kazakhstan’s support for President Trump’s peace initiatives, including the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which could help advance the development of the Middle Corridor.

President Trump, in turn, reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to further strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

The two leaders welcomed the signing of commercial agreements worth over 17 billion US dollars between Kazakhstan and the United States during the visit.

Their meeting included a thorough exchange of views on a wide range of bilateral issues, and they identified promising areas for mutually beneficial cooperation.

They also discussed current international affairs.

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held talks with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party, and Csaba Lejko, president of John Deere CIS and Central Asia.