Tokayev meets with Chevron CEO Michael Wirth

During talks in Washington, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Chevron’s contribution to the implementation of large-scale oil and gas production projects at the Tengiz and Karachaganak fields.

The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with the company in the areas of extraction, processing, and transportation of raw materials.

Earlier, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

It was also reported that Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals. Later, President Tokayev met with the founders of Kazakh IT startups entering international markets.