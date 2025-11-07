EN
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and U.S., and Israeli PM hold phone talks at White House

    07:10, 7 November 2025

    During a meeting in the Oval Office, a joint phone conversation took place between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The central topic of the talks was Kazakhstan’s intention to join the Abraham Accords.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised President Trump’s achievements in the region, stating that he had accomplished remarkable results once considered unattainable, laying the groundwork for lasting peace.

    Kazakhstan, US Presidents
    Photo credit: Akorda

    By joining the Accords, Kazakhstan strives to contribute to reducing confrontation, promoting dialogue and supporting international law based on the UN Charter.

    Kazakhstan, US Presidents
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that this move does not affect Kazakhstan’s bilateral commitments with any country and is a natural extension of its multilateral diplomacy focused on peace and security.

    Kazakhstan, US Presidents
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Trump highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords.

    As written before, Kazakhstan has agreed in principle to join the Abraham Accords, becoming the first nation to do so during U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.

    As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will participate in the C5+1 Summit.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

    Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

    On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held talks with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party, and Csaba Lejko, president of John Deere CIS and Central Asia.

     

