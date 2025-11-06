President Tokayev begins Washington visit, meeting with Rubio, Lutnick, and Gor

The Head of State's official program in Washington commenced with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and the U.S. President’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs Sergio Gor.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on key aspects of the bilateral and regional agenda.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and the United States have excellent opportunities to further strengthen their strategic partnership through economic cooperation that will create new jobs and support industry and business.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan maintains active political ties with the United States at various levels and is ready for a constructive dialogue aimed at deepening multifaceted cooperation.

As previously reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. The Head of State was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.