Kazakh IT companies to support Türkiye’s digital ecosystem

According to the Head of State, during negotiations with the President of Türkiye, special attention was given to energy issues.

The Head of State noted that amid the current situation in the oil and gas market, an agreement had been reached to deepen cooperation in this sector.

He said that Kazakhstan welcomes Turkish Petroleum Corporation's plans to enter the Kazakh market, as the country is interested in a joint implementation of major projects.

"Among the priority areas of bilateral cooperation is the mining industry. Turkish companies have extensive experience in developing mineral deposits, processing metals, and producing lithium. In this regard, I called on entrepreneurs from the brotherly country to join our major projects," said Tokayev at the press briefing following the talks with Erdoğan.

“Another important sector is agriculture. A number of investment projects are being implemented in this sector, including with the participation of Tiryaki Agro and Alarko Holding,” he noted.

“Together with the President of Türkiye we agreed to adopt in the near future a Roadmap aimed at increasing mutual trade in agricultural products. This step will contribute to the growth of grain exports. It is well known that Turkiye widely applies modern agricultural technologies. We are ready to strengthen cooperation in this area,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the Kazakh President, the development of information technologies and the use of advanced digital approaches in the economy are the demands of time.

“Kazakhstan views the development of artificial intelligence and digitalization as a strategic priority. Entrepreneurs from both countries have implemented a number of successful projects in this area. In particular, the Kazakh-Turkish digital platforms are worth noting. Kaspi.kz company will breathe new life into the activities of the Turkish company Hepsiburada. And Freedom Holding is participating in the development of a digital ecosystem and brokerage services in the Turkish market. In addition, a memorandum was signed between the Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul and the Astana International Financial Centre. All this will undoubtedly further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of digital trading,” he pointed out.

As it was previously reported, the President of Türkiye arrived in Astana on Wednesday, May 13, for a state visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held narrow-format talks.

Tokayev and Erdoğan signed the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was awarded the Kazakh order Qoja Ahmet Yassaui.

At the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council, the two sides confirmed their intention to raise mutual trade turnover to $15 billion.

Special attention was given to agricultural cooperation. In 2025, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25%, reaching nearly $360 million.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated via a videoconference in the opening ceremony of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi School in Türkiye.

Members of official delegations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental documents.

The Head of State held a press conference following the talks with the President of Türkiye.