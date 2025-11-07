EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev interviewed by The Washington Post and The New York Times

    03:05, 7 November 2025

    While paying a visit to the U.S., President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan gave interviews to the top U.S. newspapers -  The Washington Post and The New York Times, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives interviews to The Washington Post and The New York Times
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh leader spoke about the Kazakh-U.S. relations, some aspects of his visit, political course of U.S. President Donald Trump, geopolitics, Ukrainian situation, and so on.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives interviews to The Washington Post and The New York Times
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives interviews to The Washington Post and The New York Times
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gives interviews to The Washington Post and The New York Times
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and participate in the C5+1 Summit.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

    It was also reported that Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals. Later, President Tokayev met with the founders of Kazakh IT startups entering international markets.

    On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held talks with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party, and Csaba Lejko, president of John Deere CIS and Central Asia.

    It was also reported that Kazakhstan is to join the Abraham Accords. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and USA Politics Mass media
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
