Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords

According to the American outlet Axios, Kazakhstan and Israel have maintained diplomatic relations for over 30 years; however, the new agreement, according to Washington, will serve as a symbol of religious tolerance and interregional dialogue.

“New: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to announce during a meeting with President Trump on Thursday that his country will join the Abraham Accords, U.S. officials tell me. My story on @axios,” said Israeli journalist Barak Ravid on X.

The White House notes that Kazakhstan’s accession will be the first step toward restoring international support for Israel after the war in the Gaza Strip. According to the U.S. official, the participation of new Muslim states in the accords “will help strengthen Israel’s legitimacy and become a step toward peace and cooperation in the region.”

The agreements on the normalization of relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco were a key diplomatic achievement of Trump’s first presidential term. Now, Washington seeks to expand the framework, emphasizing the development of regional cooperation and interfaith understanding.

The White House intends to give new momentum to the Abraham Accords ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington on November 18. Speaking at an economic conference in Miami, Trump addressed Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar, and stressed that he would like to see Riyadh among the participants in the accords.

It should be recalled that the President of Kazakhstan arrived in Washington on Thursday for a visit. The head of state will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and will also take part in the C5+1 summit.

Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.