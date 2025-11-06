EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to meet with Donald Trump

    20:43, 6 November 2025

    The Akorda press service informed about the upcoming meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Donald Trump
    Collage credit: Kazinform/ akorda.kz/ wikipedia

    “The meeting between Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled for 4:00 a.m. Astana time (6:00 p.m. Washington time),” the statement said.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., and was greeted by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump. It was also reported that Kazakhstan and the United States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and USA Donald Trump Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
