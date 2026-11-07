Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon inaugurate new building of Tajik embassy in Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon jointly cut the ceremonial ribbon, after which the presidential orchestra performed the national anthems of the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Heads of State were shown a video presentation about the Embassy of Tajikistan complex, followed by a tour of the diplomatic mission.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan signed the distinguished visitors’ book.

Photo credit: Akorda

To conclude the ceremony, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan planted trees on the Embassy grounds.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

It is worth noting that Rahmon is visiting Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan pledged to further strengthen strategic partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke highly of the level of development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, which are showing positive momentum across the board. On his part, the Tajik President highlighted strong ties with Kazakhstan and called for deeper cooperation.

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed a joint statement outlining priorities for expanding bilateral ties. The countries also adoped a roadmap to boost trade by 2030.

During a joint press briefing, Kazakhstan backed Tajikistan’s bid for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon with the Order of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi.