Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon inaugurate new building of Tajik embassy in Kazakhstan
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan took part in the official opening ceremony of the new Tajik Embassy building on Anatoly Khrapaty Street in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon jointly cut the ceremonial ribbon, after which the presidential orchestra performed the national anthems of the two countries.
The Heads of State were shown a video presentation about the Embassy of Tajikistan complex, followed by a tour of the diplomatic mission.
During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan signed the distinguished visitors’ book.
To conclude the ceremony, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan planted trees on the Embassy grounds.
It is worth noting that Rahmon is visiting Kazakhstan on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan pledged to further strengthen strategic partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke highly of the level of development of Kazakh-Tajik relations, which are showing positive momentum across the board. On his part, the Tajik President highlighted strong ties with Kazakhstan and called for deeper cooperation.
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed a joint statement outlining priorities for expanding bilateral ties. The countries also adoped a roadmap to boost trade by 2030.
During a joint press briefing, Kazakhstan backed Tajikistan’s bid for a non-permanent UN Security Council seat.
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon with the Order of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi.