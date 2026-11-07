Kazakhstan backs Tajikistan’s bid for non-permanent UN Security Council seat

The Kazakh leader reaffirmed the two countries’ common positions on current issues on the regional and global agenda, as well as their readiness to promote shared interests on multilateral platforms.

“During the talks, particular attention was paid to ensuring stability and security in Central Asia. We agreed that the region’s sustainable development is our common goal, serving the fundamental interests of all our fraternal peoples. Kazakhstan welcomed Tajikistan’s candidacy for election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2028-2029 and will, of course, support Tajikistan’s candidacy,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also addressed measures to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties.

“Regular reciprocal Days of Culture, active dialogue between representatives of the creative intelligentsia, and the unveiling of monuments to outstanding figures all generate great interest among our citizens. We also reaffirmed our shared aspiration to deepen cooperation in education. Within the region, Kazakhstan provides the largest number of educational grants specifically to students from Tajikistan, with 100 places allocated annually. Mutual readiness was noted to continue cooperation in training Tajik military personnel at Kazakhstan’s educational institutions. To carry out this work on a systematic and long-term basis, an intergovernmental Agreement on the Training of Military Personnel was signed,” the President added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the key areas of cooperation with Tajikistan.