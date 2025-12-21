How Predident Tokayev’s official visit to Japan unfolded

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a series of substantive talks with Japan’s top leadership, senior executives of leading companies, and Kazakh nationals working and studying in the country.

The President met with the heads of major Japanese companies and organizations, including multinational trading company Mitsui, international technology conglomerate Rakuten Group, trading and investment corporation Sumitomo, global machinery manufacturer Komatsu, leading construction and mining equipment producer Hitachi Construction Machinery, as well as the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security.

The talks focused on prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the following areas:

· development of nuclear medicine

· exploration of critical minerals

· logistics and digitalization

· adoption of green technologies

· production and maintenance of construction and mining equipment

High level meetings

A special protocol gesture underscoring the President’s high international standing was the holding of two official receptions on the same day, hosted by Emperor Naruhito and the Prime Minister of Japan. In Japanese diplomatic practice, such a combination is rare and is regarded as a sign of exceptional respect.

The President also met with the Governor of Tokyo. The discussions focused on Smart City development and the introduction of innovative solutions in urban governance. The delegations signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

Another sign of the special respect shown to the Head of State was the invitation to deliver a lecture at the United Nations University in Tokyo.

In his address, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched on key issues of contemporary geopolitics, the role of middle powers in international affairs, the growing importance of artificial intelligence, and the need to reform the United Nations.

He also focused on water governance. To address these challenges, the President proposed establishing a UN Water International Organization and opening a regional branch of the United Nations University in Almaty.

At the United Nations University, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also held an informal meeting with former Japanese Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi.

The President also met with compatriots working or studying in Japan. During a conversation with compatriots, the Head of State emphasized the importance of studying the experience of developed countries such as Japan.

On the final day of the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with the leaders of Central Asian countries, took part in the inaugural Central Asia Japan summit.

In his address, the President outlined priority areas for mutually beneficial cooperation, noting in particular that Kazakhstan:

· is ready to create the necessary conditions and ensure a favorable investment climate for the successful implementation of joint projects with Japan

· welcomes the decision of the Japanese government to take part in improving customs procedures at the port of Aktau

· is interested in attracting Japanese expertise, innovation, and investment to projects for the extraction and processing of traditional energy resources using green technologies

· welcomes the jointly launched Next Generation SmartMining Plus project aimed at digitalizing production processes and improving environmental sustainability in the extraction of rare earth elements and other critical minerals

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed establishing a joint research platform in sustainable agriculture involving Japanese scientists and sector experts, as well as opening representative offices of Japanese universities and educational centers in Kazakhstan.

The President highly praised the contribution of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to addressing water challenges in Central Asia and called for closer cooperation. He proposed expanding the exchange of experience in water saving technologies, conducting joint research, and advancing automation and digitalization in the water sector.

The Head of State also put forward an initiative to cooperate in the field of nuclear energy. Given that Kazakhstan is one of the world’s leading suppliers of nuclear fuel, combining its potential with Japan’s advanced technologies could provide a solid basis for effective cooperation.

The key practical outcome of the official visit was the signing of more than 60 bilateral documents worth over 3.7 billion dollars.

