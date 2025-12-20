President Tokayev arrives at 1st Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit

Akorda also published a joint photo of the participants of the first “Central Asi - Japan” Summit.

Photo redit: Akorda

Recall that the Kazakh President has been in Japan on an official visit since December 17.

On Friday, December 19, he visited the United Nations University in Tokyo, where he delivered a lecture on the topic “Restoring Strategic Trust in an Era of Turbulence: How Kazakhstan Envisions a Fairer and More Stable World.”

The Kazakh President presented his vision of building a fairer and more stable world amid escalating crises and a serious weakening of multilateral cooperation mechanisms, noting that comprehensive reform of the UN is no longer a rhetorical issue but a common priority and strategic necessity.

The President of Kazakhstan also attended an official reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan in honor of the leaders of Central Asian countries.