    President Tokayev arrives at 1st Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit

    05:55, 20 December 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the First “Central Asia - Japan” Dialogue Summit, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press office.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Akorda also published a joint photo of the participants of the first “Central Asi - Japan” Summit.

    Photo redit: Akorda

    Recall that the Kazakh President has been in Japan on an official visit since December 17.

    On Friday, December 19, he visited the United Nations University in Tokyo, where he delivered a lecture on the topic “Restoring Strategic Trust in an Era of Turbulence: How Kazakhstan Envisions a Fairer and More Stable World.”

    The Kazakh President presented his vision of building a fairer and more stable world amid escalating crises and a serious weakening of multilateral cooperation mechanisms, noting that comprehensive reform of the UN is no longer a rhetorical issue but a common priority and strategic necessity.

    The President of Kazakhstan also attended an official reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Japan in honor of the leaders of Central Asian countries.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Japan Politics Central Asia Kazakhstan Japan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
