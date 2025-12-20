Astana and Tokyo strengthen nuclear partnership with multiple agreements

According to the Atomic Energy Agency, the signing took place as part of the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan and his participation in the First Central Asia - Japan Summit in Tokyo.

The parties signed the following documents:

1. A Memorandum of Cooperation on research and development of high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (between the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency);

2. A Memorandum on strengthening cooperation in the field of applied research (between the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency);

3. A Memorandum of Cooperation on expanding scientific ties (between the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Marubeni Utility Services Ltd.);

4. A Memorandum of Understanding on spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste management (between the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Muroosystems Corporation);

5. A Memorandum of Understanding on research and development in the peaceful use of nuclear energy (between the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Nuclear Engineering Research Institute of the University of Fukui);

6. A commercial contract for conducting a feasibility study of irradiation testing of fuel for a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (between the Institute of Nuclear Physics, the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, and Marubeni Utility Services Ltd.).

The signed documents reflect the agreements reached and lay the foundation for further expansion of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Japan in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and in scientific and technological collaboration.

As previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the First Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit. The President of Kazakhstan noted that during his visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, were signed.

We also reported that Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Fund and its Japanese partners signed a number of strategica agreements covering the energy, finance, ecology, transport, mining and digitalization sectors.