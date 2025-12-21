Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Emperor meets with Kazakh President at Imperial Palace; Japan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen partnership

The Japan Times: Emperor meets with Kazakh president at Imperial Palace

Emperor Naruhito held a meeting with visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday, The Japan Times reports.

In addition to the 20-minute meeting, Emperor Naruhito and the Kazakh leader had an hourlong luncheon at the palace, which was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of the emperor, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Water issues, a subject the emperor studies as his lifework, were among the topics during both sessions.

The emperor expressed sympathy over the damage caused to Kazakhstan by last year's floods in the Central Asian nation while showing concern about water shortages linked to the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, which is bordered by the country.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is asking the United Nations for a comprehensive approach to help resolve water issues. In response, Emperor Naruhito said he thinks that many people need to work on the problems hand in hand.

South China Morning Post: ‘Japan is back’ in Central Asia with new summit on AI, minerals and transport

Japan is set to host a summit in Tokyo with the leaders of five Central Asian states, with cooperation with Kazakhstan expected to feature prominently on the agenda, SCMP reports.

The meeting, led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, is aimed at elevating long-standing ties and launching a new leaders-level framework focused on technology, infrastructure and economic security.

According to Jiji Press, the summit is expected to endorse a new framework for cooperation in artificial intelligence, with particular relevance for mineral resource development and supply chain resilience. According to government sources, the initiative is likely to be reflected in a joint declaration and is designed to support sustainable growth across the region, including Kazakhstan, which plays a central role in regional logistics and resource development.

The declaration is also expected to highlight transport infrastructure projects linking Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, an area where Kazakhstan is a key transit hub. Japan plans to contribute through technical assistance, modern customs equipment and capacity building, facilitating smoother logistics and trade flows.

Tomohiko Uyama of Hokkaido University said the summit would demonstrate that “Japan is back as an active player in international relations concerning Central Asia”, noting that high-level diplomacy is particularly important for the region.

Timur Dadabaev of the University of Tsukuba described Japan as a “non-coercive, trust-based partner”, adding that Tokyo’s approach emphasizes “institution building, infrastructure quality and long-term capacity development”. From the regional perspective, he said, the summit confirms that Japan views countries such as Kazakhstan “not merely as a source of raw materials but as a partner in infrastructure modernisation, connectivity and technological upgrading”.

The Mainichi: Japan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen partnership ahead of Tokyo summit

According to The Mainichi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agreed in Tokyo on Thursday to deepen bilateral cooperation, with a strong focus on mineral supply chains, ahead of the first Japan-Central Asia leaders summit.

During their meeting, the two leaders underscored the importance of diversifying supply chains for minerals critical to modern industries, ranging from smartphones and electric vehicles to clean energy technologies. Speaking at the start of talks open to the media, Takaichi described Kazakhstan as “a strategic partner in strengthening a free and open international order with whom I hope to develop a mutually beneficial relationship”. Tokayev, in turn, called Japan a trustworthy “friend”.

The meeting precedes a two-day summit in Tokyo bringing together the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The gathering marks a significant step in elevating Japan’s engagement with Central Asia to the leaders-level.

Japan has maintained consistent ties with the region since launching a dialogue framework in 2004, working through ministerial and expert level channels. The Tokyo summit is expected to reaffirm this long term approach, particularly in areas linked to resource development, economic security and sustainable growth.

The Japan News: Takaichi pledges to provide Kazakhstan with cargo inspection equipment

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged that Japan will provide Kazakhstan with large X-ray equipment for inspecting cargo, during her summit with the visiting president of the Central Asian country on Thursday, The Japan News reports.

The provision of the equipment, announced during her summit in Tokyo with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aims to help develop a supply chain for critical minerals so that they can be delivered via the Caspian Sea.

The meeting was held the day before the start of a two-day summit between Japan and the leaders of five Central Asian countries, which has been organized for the first time.

Trading Economics: Kazakhstan monthly GDP growth holds steady at 9.1%

According to Trading Economics, Kazakhstan’s short-term economic indicator, a measure of monthly GDP growth, rose 9.1% year-on-year in the period from January to November 2025, holding this pace for three consecutive months and well above 5.6% increase in the same period of last year.

The advance was led by transport and storage (+20.3%), construction (+14.7%), wholesale and retail trade (+8.8%), and industry (+7.4%).

Regionally, growth was strongest in Astana (+18.6%), Atyrau (+14.7%), Turkistan (+14.4%) and Shymkent (+14.2%), while activity in the Shygys Kazakhstan region contracted slightly (-1.0%).

Anadolu Agency: Kazakhstan's parliament passes draft law in second reading prohibiting LGBT propaganda

Kazakhstan's Senate approved a bill banning LGBT propaganda in its second reading on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The bill is part of the law “Amendments and Supplements to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Archival Issues and Limitation of Distribution of Illegal Content.”

The legislation forbids the broadcast of LGBT propaganda and pedophilia in public places, including internet resources.

About a year-and-a-half ago, citizens of Kazakhstan created a petition demanding a legislative ban on LGBT propaganda in the country.

The lower chamber of the republic's parliament, or the Majilis, approved the amendments last month, after which the bill was scheduled for Senate consideration on Dec. 4. However, due to the need to amend other laws, the hearing was moved to Dec. 18.

According to Yevgeny Kochetov, Kazakhstan’s vice premier for culture and information, repeat offenders who distribute illegal content may face fines of 144,500 tenge ($280). Violation of the law may result in administrative detention for up to 10 days.

You can read last week’s weekly digest here.