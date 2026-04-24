Head of State awards alem.ai battle winners

The winners of the alem.ai battle in four categories are:

AI Young Talents – SuGuard project, a non-invasive glucose level detection system;

AI Driving Power – Ustaz AI, a solution for automating teachers' work;

AI Innovators – Robio, an AI-powered diagnostic glove for early detection of neoplasms (tumors);

Future Builders – NCSPEECH startup, a service for collecting and generating high-quality data for training AI models.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The finalists of the best AI solutions competition among government agencies include the Ministry of Internal Affairs (in the "AI Security" category), the Agency for Protection and Promotion of Competition ("AI Economy"), the Akimat of Astana ("AI Social Policy"), the Akimat of the Akmola region ("AI Region"), the Akimat of the Karaganda region ("AI Service to the Public"), and KEGOC JSC ("AI Quasi-Public Sector").

Earlier today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Furthermore, he took part in the launch of several educational initiatives. The concept of the AI Research University was also presented to President Tokayev. Later, the Head of State started the countdown to the Phygital Games of the Future 2026.

The first crypto payment in Kazakhstan using the domestic CryptoPay system was also demonstrated to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He stated that digitalization and AI are key to Kazakhstan’s modernization. The Head of State also addressed attendees at the ceremony honoring the winners of the Alem.ai battle and AI Governance Cup contests.