Tokayev highlights youth and innovation as engines of Kazakhstan’s growth

In his speech, President Tokayev stated the nation is undergoing large-scale reforms that affect all aspects of public life.

The Kazakhstani leader said the adoption of the new Constitution this March marks a historic milestone for Kazakhstan’s future. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the high voter turnout in the national referendum, particularly among the youth, highlights a profound sense of responsibility and patriotism.

The text of the new Constitution reflects the unique identity, core values ​​and high ideals of our people. Gathered here are the sharpest minds of our younger generation - educated, capable, and driven. Looking at you, I see the promising future of Kazakhstan, said the Kazakh President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that progressive youth are the driving force that will elevate the nation and make the world admire the country’s achievements.

The Kazakhstani leader highlighted the people’s Constitution as a foundational guide for young citizens and the bedrock of a Just Kazakhstan. Key principles include maintaining law and order as a national pillar and promoting ecological responsibility through the Taza Qazaqstan initiative. Emphasizing that the people are the state's highest value, President Tokayev noted that the Constitution mandates the development of human capital, prioritizing science, education, and innovation, while praising the rising spirit of volunteerism.

Earlier today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Furthermore, he took part in the launch of several educational initiatives. The concept of the AI Research University was also presented to President Tokayev. Later, the Head of State started the countdown to the Phygital Games of the Future 2026.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also demonstrated the first crypto payment in Kazakhstan using the domestic CryptoPay system.