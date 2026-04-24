Tokayev: Digitalization and AI key to Kazakhstan’s modernization

In the context of global turbulence, Tokayev emphasized the critical importance of strengthening the state’s competitiveness to ensure growth and prosperity.

“We have taken a number of decisive steps in this direction. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has been established. A legislative framework for the implementation for new technologies has been developed, and the Digital Code has been adopted. The Law "On Artificial Intelligence" has entered into force. Soon, the Digital Kazakhstan strategy will be approve, setting the course for the country’s digital development. As you know, this year has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. We must unite and work selflessly to achieve our goals,” said the Head of State.

Tokayev noted that the rapid development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence require a constant update to approaches.

He highlighted the importance of computing infrastructure, pointing to the launch of a supercomputer cluster as a major step toward strengthening technological sovereignty.

The next milestone, he said, will be the creation of the "Data Center Valley" in Kazakhstan - a large-scale project expected to attract investment and reinforce the country’s role as a regional digital hub.

“Total digitalization and the implementation of artificial intelligence are now among the key factors in the comprehensive modernization of our country, from the public administration system to the creative industry,” Tokayev stressed.

The President reminded that this summer, Astana will host the Games of the Future, which will bring together around a thousand athletes from 50 countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday addressed attendees at the ceremony honoring the winners of the Alem.ai battle and AI Governance Cup contests.

The Head of State visited Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center.

The concept of the AI Research University was presented to the President.