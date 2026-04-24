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    President launches countdown for Games of the Future 2026 in Astana

    15:17, 24 April 2026

    In an interactive format, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started the countdown to the Phygital Games of the Future 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    President launches countdown for the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda

    The unique international tournament for phygital athletes will take place in Astana from July 29 to August 9.

    President launches countdown for the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    President launches countdown for the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    President launches countdown for the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    President launches countdown for the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda
    President launches countdown for the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana
    Photo source: Akorda

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Furthermore, he took part in the launch of several educational initiatives. The concept of the AI Research University was also presented to President Tokayev.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Digital Kazakhstan IT technologies Astana Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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