President launches countdown for Games of the Future 2026 in Astana
15:17, 24 April 2026
In an interactive format, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started the countdown to the Phygital Games of the Future 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The unique international tournament for phygital athletes will take place in Astana from July 29 to August 9.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Furthermore, he took part in the launch of several educational initiatives. The concept of the AI Research University was also presented to President Tokayev.