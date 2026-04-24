President launches countdown for Games of the Future 2026 in Astana

The unique international tournament for phygital athletes will take place in Astana from July 29 to August 9.

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Furthermore, he took part in the launch of several educational initiatives. The concept of the AI Research University was also presented to President Tokayev.