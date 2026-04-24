President Tokayev visits Alem.ai Center

The projects being implemented are aimed at introduction of AI into government sector, business, and daily life.

Photo credit: Akorda

In general, the Center’s activity is called to promote the implementation of the President’s course toward building a technological, modern and competitive Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

As part of the Head of State’s visit to the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center, the Astana Smart City project was launched. This is a key initiative aimed at creating next-generation intelligent urban infrastructure.

During the presentation, Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham demonstrated a unified AI platform that integrates the city’s data and systems in real time, as well as its practical applications for improving management efficiency.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), and the UNESCO will co-host the fourth edition of the Global Forum on the Ethics of AI, in collaboration with the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE).