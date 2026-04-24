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    President Tokayev visits Alem.ai Center

    14:29, 24 April 2026

    The center provides opportunities for scientific research, educational programs, startup initiatives, and the implementation of applied solutions in the field of artificial intelligence, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev visits Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The projects being implemented are aimed at introduction of AI into government sector, business, and daily life.

    President Tokayev visits Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In general, the Center’s activity is called to promote the implementation of the President’s course toward building a technological, modern and competitive Kazakhstan.

    President Tokayev visits Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As part of the Head of State’s visit to the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center, the Astana Smart City project was launched. This is a key initiative aimed at creating next-generation intelligent urban infrastructure.

    During the presentation, Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham demonstrated a unified AI platform that integrates the city’s data and systems in real time, as well as its practical applications for improving management efficiency.

    President Tokayev visits Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev visits Alem.ai Center
    Photo credit: Akorda
    During the presentation, Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham demonstrated a unified AI platform that integrates the city’s data and systems in real time, as well as its practical applications for improving management efficiency.
    Photo credit: Akorda
    During the presentation, Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham demonstrated a unified AI platform that integrates the city’s data and systems in real time, as well as its practical applications for improving management efficiency.
    Photo credit: Akorda
    During the presentation, Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham demonstrated a unified AI platform that integrates the city’s data and systems in real time, as well as its practical applications for improving management efficiency.
    Photo credit: Akorda
    During the presentation, Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham demonstrated a unified AI platform that integrates the city’s data and systems in real time, as well as its practical applications for improving management efficiency.
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), and the UNESCO will co-host the fourth edition of the Global Forum on the Ethics of AI, in collaboration with the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE).

    Artificial Intelligence AI President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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