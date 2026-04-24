President Tokayev visits Alem.ai Center
The center provides opportunities for scientific research, educational programs, startup initiatives, and the implementation of applied solutions in the field of artificial intelligence, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The projects being implemented are aimed at introduction of AI into government sector, business, and daily life.
In general, the Center’s activity is called to promote the implementation of the President’s course toward building a technological, modern and competitive Kazakhstan.
As part of the Head of State’s visit to the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center, the Astana Smart City project was launched. This is a key initiative aimed at creating next-generation intelligent urban infrastructure.
During the presentation, Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham demonstrated a unified AI platform that integrates the city’s data and systems in real time, as well as its practical applications for improving management efficiency.
Earlier, it was reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), and the UNESCO will co-host the fourth edition of the Global Forum on the Ethics of AI, in collaboration with the International Center for AI Research and Ethics (ICAIRE).