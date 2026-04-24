Head of State officially expands AI-focused Tomorrow Schools to 14 regions

Following the President’s directive, Astana Hub launched the pioneering Tomorrow School, a peer-to-peer artificial intelligence school, in 2024, which is now being expanded nationwide. The Head of State officially inaugurated the expansion of the Tomorrow School network across 14 regions via teleconference.

Photo credit: Akorda

The school offers free-of-charge, accessible IT courses for citizens aged over 18, including those new to the field.

Photo credit: Akorda

Another educational platform - the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Astana - is for teens at the age of 12-18 looking to acquire digital and creative skills. The center offers specialized training across 11 creative and technical fields, including generative artificial intelligence, programming, game development, animation, 3D modeling, robotics, filmmaking, and digital music.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits the Alem.ai Center.