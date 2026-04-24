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    Head of State officially expands AI-focused Tomorrow Schools to 14 regions

    14:50, 24 April 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Friday unveiled several key educational initiatives, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Head of State officially inaugurates expansion of Tomorrow School network across 14 regions
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Following the President’s directive, Astana Hub launched the pioneering Tomorrow School, a peer-to-peer artificial intelligence school, in 2024, which is now being expanded nationwide. The Head of State officially inaugurated the expansion of the Tomorrow School network across 14 regions via teleconference.

    Head of State officially inaugurates expansion of Tomorrow School network across 14 regions
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The school offers free-of-charge, accessible IT courses for citizens aged over 18, including those new to the field.

    Head of State officially inaugurates expansion of Tomorrow School network across 14 regions
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Another educational platform - the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Astana - is for teens at the age of 12-18 looking to acquire digital and creative skills. The center offers specialized training across 11 creative and technical fields, including generative artificial intelligence, programming, game development, animation, 3D modeling, robotics, filmmaking, and digital music.

    Head of State officially inaugurates expansion of Tomorrow School network across 14 regions
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State officially inaugurates expansion of Tomorrow School network across 14 regions
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State officially inaugurates expansion of Tomorrow School network across 14 regions
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State officially inaugurates expansion of Tomorrow School network across 14 regions
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State officially inaugurates expansion of Tomorrow School network across 14 regions
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits the Alem.ai Center. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence AI Education Artificial Intelligence Schools
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