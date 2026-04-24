Kazakh President presented with first cryptocurrency payment via home-made CryptoPay system
16:00, 24 April 2026
This has been informed by the press service of Akorda on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was demonstrated the first crypto payment in Kazakhstan using the domestic CryptoPay system.
Earlier today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Furthermore, he took part in the launch of several educational initiatives. The concept of the AI Research University was also presented to President Tokayev. Later, the Head of State started the countdown to the Phygital Games of the Future 2026.