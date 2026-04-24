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    Kazakh President presented with first cryptocurrency payment via home-made CryptoPay system

    16:00, 24 April 2026

    This has been informed by the press service of Akorda on Friday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President presented with first cryptocurrency payment via home-made CryptoPay system
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was demonstrated the first crypto payment in Kazakhstan using the domestic CryptoPay system. 

    Kazakh President presented with first cryptocurrency payment via home-made CryptoPay system
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Furthermore, he took part in the launch of several educational initiatives. The concept of the AI Research University was also presented to President Tokayev. Later, the Head of State started the countdown to the Phygital Games of the Future 2026. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Cryptocurrency Technology
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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