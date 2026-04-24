Kazakhstan's AI Research University to welcome first students on September 1

According to Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, the research university will be based at the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center.

Students will have access to the national artificial intelligence infrastructure, including alem.cloud, AlemLLM, and resources of Astana Hub.

Classes are set to start on September 1, 2026.

Photo source: Akorda

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Furthermore, the President took part in the launch of several educational initiatives.