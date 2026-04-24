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    Kazakhstan's AI Research University to welcome first students on September 1

    15:09, 24 April 2026

    The concept of the AI Research University was also presented to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan's AI Research University to welcome first students on September 1
    Photo source: Akorda

    According to Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, the research university will be based at the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center.

    Students will have access to the national artificial intelligence infrastructure, including alem.cloud, AlemLLM, and resources of Astana Hub.

    Classes are set to start on September 1, 2026.

    Kazakhstan's AI Research University to welcome first students on September 1
    Photo source: Akorda

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center. Furthermore, the President took part in the launch of several educational initiatives.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Education and Science Science and Research AI Artificial Intelligence IT technologies Astana Hub Universities Astana Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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