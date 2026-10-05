Caspian tragedy: 13 criminal cases opened in phase 1 of Defense Ministry audit

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with members of the Commission for the Comprehensive Audit of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State heard reports on the first findings of the work carried out. Aida Balayeva, the Commission Chair, who is also Deputy Chair of Kazakhstan's Security Council, reported on the findings across the audit's main areas.

During the meeting, it was noted that the tragic events in the Mangystau region revealed the systemic problems that have accumulated in the Armed Forces.

Preliminary results of the investigation indicate serious miscalculations in the planning of military activities and a lack of proper oversight by the previous leadership.

The Head of State emphasized that the first personnel decisions have been made, and that all officials responsible for the servicemen's deaths must be held accountable under the law. The President is keeping the issue under his personal control.

Following the first phase of the audit, prosecutors have opened 13 criminal cases involving possible embezzlement of state property, abuse of authority, and other violations in the Defense Ministry's organizations and units.

An examination of the circumstances of the Mangystau region tragedy found substantial failings in the preparation and planning of the exercises, risk assessment, organization of the airborne operation, and ensuring the safety of servicemen.

A pretrial investigation is ongoing into criminal negligence by the command staff. Five officials have been arrested. A final legal assessment of their actions will be made after the investigation is completed.

Shortcomings were also identified in military discipline and preventive work. Instances of hazing and violence against servicemen have been established, in connection with which criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Particular attention is being paid to compliance with safety requirements, the conditions of military service, logistics, and educational work with personnel.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Commission, together with the new leadership of the Defense Ministry, to develop specific proposals for addressing the identified shortcomings.

The audit results must be taken into account in drafting the Armed Forces Reform Plan.

The meeting underscored the need to build a new-model army capable of effectively responding to present-day challenges and threats. Modernization must be accompanied by stronger military discipline, improved safety for servicemen, and the creation of proper conditions for service.

It was also noted that the comprehensive audit must be conducted objectively and must not affect the army's combat readiness.

The need for strict adherence to the constitutional "Law and Order" principle in the Armed Forces was also emphasized.

The commission's work continues.

As it was reported, on 24 September, during the Khazar Qorgany - 2026 military drills in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, 17 servicemen were swept out to sea. 14 of them died, while three survived. September 25 was declared a national day of mourning in Kazakhstan. Read more about the tragedy in a Qazinform News Agency review.

On September 26, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to establish a commission for a comprehensive inspection of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

On September 27, by a decree of the Head of State, Dauren Kossanov was relieved of his duties as Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State signed a decree to appoint Aidos Myrzakhmetov as Kazakhstan's Defense Minister.

By a decree of the Head of State, for courage and dedication demonstrated in the performance of military duty, servicemen who lost their lives during military exercises in the Mangystau region have been posthumously awarded state decorations.

Three servicemen who survived the September 24 tragedy on the Caspian Sea have been awarded the Erligi Ushin (For Courage) medal.

On the same day, President – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, chaired a meeting with the senior officials of the country’s defense ministry. Tokayev blamed officers' unprofessionalism for the tragedy. The Security Council Office, jointly with the Defense Ministry, was instructed to submit a military reform plan within ten days.