Security Council to review army reform plan in October

The newly appointed defense minister was assigned with a number of priority tasks.

The first is to improve budgetary spending efficiency.

“All allocated funds must deliver maximum results in ensuring the country’s defense capability. Inappropriate expenses, and especially embezzlement, are unacceptable. No one will evade responsibility for such actions,” the President said.

The second task is to reform the Armed Forces with the consideration of modern threats. The Security Council Office, jointly with the Defense Ministry, was instructed to submit a military reform plan within ten days. The Head of State also stressed the need to introduce transparent criteria for personnel assessment and selection.

“Appointments to command positions should be made exclusively based on experience and competence, rather than personal loyalty,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The third task is to strengthen ideological and educational work among military personnel based on the values of the Constitution, the history of military affairs, and the achievements of Kazakh and global culture. The army should become a school of professional training, a source of extensive knowledge and genuine patriotism. The safety and lives of every serviceman must be an unconditional priority in the Armed Forces.

“Defending the Motherland is a sacred duty of every citizen. Those who have dedicated their lives to military service deserve the care and support of the state. Military service should not inspire fear and terror. The army should serve as an institution that, drawing on the best examples of the past and present, nurtures young soldiers and true patriots of their country,” the Head of State concluded.

The President stressed the need for objective coverage of the service of all military personnel, particularly those who have received high evaluations and commendations from their commanders. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief emphasized the importance of developing not lengthy concepts and roadmaps, but a clear, concrete, step-by-step reform plan, which will be considered at a Security Council meeting in the second half of October.

In conclusion, the President instructed the Security Council Office to coordinate efforts to reform the army.