Tokayev blames officers' unprofessionalism for servicemen's deaths in Mangystau region

The Head of State introduced new Minister of Defense Aidos Myrzakhmetov to the staff.

The meeting began with a moment of silence to honor the memory of 14 servicemen who died during the naval exercises in the Mangystau region.

“I sent telegrams of condolence to the parents of all the servicemen who lost their lives. The families of the deceased will receive all necessary assistance. No family will be left without support,” the President said.

The President described the deaths of servicemen in peacetime as the result of what he called the criminal unprofessionalism of officers, including generals.

He demanded that authorities determine not only the circumstances of the tragedy, but also the intent of the exercise and whether its objectives were aligned with modern security threats.

“Long-standing problems in the armed forces remain unresolved year after year, undermining the country's defense capabilities. No lessons have been learned from past tragedies. Who developed and approved the concept of these exercises? What was the role of the General Staff, and how was coordination carried out? Why was the Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces absent from the exercises? Irresponsibility, negligence, and grandstanding have become commonplace. There is no systematic approach, and crisis response plans do not withstand any criticism. All of this is the result of the indifference of the military leadership,” he said

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Head of State received newly appointed Minister of Defense Aidos Myrzakhmetov. The President entrusted Myrzakhmetov with certain tasks to strengthen the country’s defense capability, enhance the Armed Forces’ combat readiness, and improve the military administration system.