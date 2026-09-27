Kazakh servicemen surviving Caspian Sea tragedy awarded Erligi Ushin medal

According to the decree, Seaman (Rifleman) of Military Unit 29011 of the Ministry of Defense Beket Kuandyk , Seaman (Rifleman) of Military Unit 29011 of the Ministry of Defense Akzhol Temerkhan, and Specialist (Combat Medic) of Military Unit 29011 of the Ministry of Defense Nikita Udalov have been awarded the Erligi Ushin medal.

The decree enters into force from the day of its signing.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev posthumously awarded state decorations to military personnel who died during the Caspian Sea exercises in the Mangystau region