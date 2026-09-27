Head of State relieves Defense Minister Kossanov of his duties
09:27, 27 September 2026
By a decree of the Head of State, Dauren Kossanov has been relieved of his duties of the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had decreed the establishment of a commission for a comprehensive inspection of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan, after the tragedy on the Caspian Sea, which led to death of 14 servicemen.