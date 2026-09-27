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    Head of State relieves Defense Minister Kossanov of his duties

    09:27, 27 September 2026

    By a decree of the Head of State, Dauren Kossanov has been relieved of his duties of the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Head of State relieves Defense Minister Kossanov of his duties
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had decreed the establishment of a commission for a comprehensive inspection of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan, after the tragedy on the Caspian Sea, which led to death of 14 servicemen.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders Appointments, dismissals Army Armed Forces Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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