President Tokayev establishes commission to comprehensively inspect Defense Ministry

On comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

September 26, 2026

To conduct a comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including the financial and logistical support provided to military units:

1. Establish a Commission to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, comprising:

Aida Balayeva - Deputy Chairperson of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Chairperson of the Commission;

Alikhan Smailov - Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Commission;

Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev - Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office;

Zhanat Elimanov - Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring;

Murat Baimukashev - Chief of Staff of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;

Madi Takiyev - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan;

Zhandos Umiraliyev - First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan;

Ali Altynbayev - First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan;

Azamat Amrin - First Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan;

2. The Commission shall submit a report on the initial results of its work within seven days.

3. This Order shall enter into force upon its signing.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Astana, Akorda, September 26, 2026

No. 336

As it was reported, on 24 September, during the Khazar Qorgany - 2026 military drills in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, 17 servicemen were swept out to sea. 14 of them died, while three survived. September 25 was declared a national day of mourning in Kazakhstan. Read more about the tragedy in a Qazinform News Agency review.