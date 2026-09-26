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    President Tokayev establishes commission to comprehensively inspect Defense Ministry

    17:50, 26 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed the establishment of a commission for a comprehensive inspection of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    President Tokayev establishes commission to comprehensively inspect Defense Ministry
    Photo credit: Akorda

    On comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    September 26, 2026

    To conduct a comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including the financial and logistical support provided to military units:

    1. Establish a Commission to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, comprising: 

    Aida Balayeva - Deputy Chairperson of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Chairperson of the Commission;

    Alikhan Smailov - Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Commission;

    Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev - Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office;

    Zhanat Elimanov - Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring; 

    Murat Baimukashev - Chief of Staff of the Security Council of Kazakhstan;

    Madi Takiyev - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan;

    Zhandos Umiraliyev - First Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan;

    Ali Altynbayev - First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan;

    Azamat Amrin - First Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan;

    2. The Commission shall submit a report on the initial results of its work within seven days.

    3. This Order shall enter into force upon its signing.

    President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    Astana, Akorda, September 26, 2026

    No. 336 

    As it was reported, on 24 September,  during the Khazar Qorgany - 2026 military drills in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, 17 servicemen were swept out to sea. 14 of them died, while three survived. September 25 was declared a national day of mourning in Kazakhstan. Read more about the tragedy in a Qazinform News Agency review.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Army Armed Forces
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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