Around 3,800 companies with Turkish capital operate in Kazakhstan

In his opening remarks, the Head of State emphasized the effective and substantive nature of the forum and expressed gratitude to the Turkish side for its support in organizing the event. Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan provides comprehensive support to Turkish companies.

The Kazakh President said that around 3,800 enterprises with Turkish capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan, creating thousands of jobs.

He stressed the importance of deepening cooperation in the industrial sector, in order to boost investments, and expressed confidence that the forum would contribute to the further growth of joint ventures.

“In this regard, I believe that the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission should play a special role here,” Tokayev said.

As it was previously reported, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Astana on Wednesday, May 13, for a state visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held narrow-format talks.

Tokayev and Erdoğan signed the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was awarded the Kazakh order Qoja Ahmet Yassaui.

At the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council, the two sides confirmed their intention to raise mutual trade turnover to $15 billion.

Special attention was given to agricultural cooperation. In 2025, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25%, reaching nearly $360 million.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated via a videoconference in the opening ceremony of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi School in Türkiye.

Members of official delegations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental documents.

The Head of State held a press conference following the talks with the President of Türkiye.