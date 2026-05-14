Altyn Visa offers tax and migration benefits to entrepreneurs - Tokayev

In his remarks, Tokayev emphasized that creating favorable conditions for business is one of the priorities of state policy.

“Extensive work is currently underway in this area. The Council of Foreign Investors has been established under the President. A special investment headquarters is functioning. The National Digital Platform has been launched, operating on a ‘one-stop shop’ principle,” said the Kazakh President.

He offered the Turkish entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Altyn Visa program. The goal of this unique visa is to provide investors with tax and migration benefits.

The President also highlighted the role of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), describing it as a leading regional hub set up to comprehensively support investors and entrepreneurs.

The Centre operates on the principles of English law, drawing on the best practices of financial centers of Istanbul, London, Dubai, and New York. More than 5,600 companies from nearly 90 countries are registered here, including 73 Turkish firms engaged in finance, trade, construction, and other sectors.

"The partnership between the AIFC and Borsa Istanbul is strengthening. We are interested in expanding ties with Turkish businesses. As we know, at the initiative of Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a number of measures will be implemented to attract large-scale investments into the national economy. Conscientious entrepreneurs will be granted regulatory and tax privileges. We will carefully study this initiative to effectively implement its most relevant aspects,” Tokayev noted.

As it was previously reported, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Astana on Wednesday, May 13, for a state visit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held narrow-format talks.

Tokayev and Erdoğan signed the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Declaration on Eternal Friendship and Expanded Strategic Partnership.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was awarded the Kazakh order Qoja Ahmet Yassaui.

At the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council, the two sides confirmed their intention to raise mutual trade turnover to $15 billion.

Special attention was given to agricultural cooperation. In 2025, trade in agricultural products grew by more than 25%, reaching nearly $360 million.

Later, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan participated via a videoconference in the opening ceremony of the Khoja Ahmed Yassawi School in Türkiye.

Members of official delegations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye exchanged interstate, intergovernmental, and interdepartmental documents.

The Head of State held a press conference following the talks with the President of Türkiye.