Which international events will Almaty host in 2026?

According to a recent tourism study, the greatest economic impact in 2025 was driven by three major events: a football match between Kairat and Real Madrid, as well as concerts by Jennifer Lopez and the Backstreet Boys.

Last year, Almaty hosted over 11 high-profile international events, including UEFA Champions League matches, the Almaty Marathon, the Almaty Open tennis tournament, a performance by Thirty Seconds to Mars, and a festival featuring Robbie Williams and Marilyn Manson.

This trend is expected to continue through 2026. The city’s upcoming calendar includes performances by Cirque du Soleil, various music festivals, and concerts by world-renowned artists such as Ricky Martin, Natalie Imbruglia, and Enrique Iglesias.

The City Tourism Department noted that Almaty is also bolstering its international image. The metropolis has gained global recognition, earning the title of Central Asia’s "Capital of Cool" from CNN Travel and a spot on Bloomberg’s list of must-visit destinations for 2026.

"The city has solidified its standing as Central Asia's leading tourism destination, ranking among the world's top 25 destinations according to Bloomberg and CNN. The city has seen a surge in international passenger traffic and expanded its presence in key foreign markets. We are consistently implementing measures to develop the Almaty mountain cluster, as well as business and event tourism," said Galiya Tokseitova, Head of the Almaty Tourism Department.

Qazinform News Agency previously reported that world-famous Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias is to perform in Kazakhstan this fall.

Recall that the Head of State signed a law aimed at supporting the tourism industry and youth sports.