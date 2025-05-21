Spiritual father: Jared Leto receives godfather request ahead of Thirty Seconds to Mars concert in Almaty

The interviewer noted that a question was received from a couple who celebrated their wedding anniversary at the band’s concert in Astana in 2024 and are currently expecting a child. The future mother asked if the musician was ready to become a godfather for the baby.

“Oh, my God (laughs). It’s funny! I would be happy to become a spiritual father to the child. It’s incredible to see people come to your concerts over the years: sometimes they meet at concerts, get married, have children, then come to the show with children. That’s truly amazing,” Leto said.

In addition, he shared that he is considering the idea of ​​​​buying a house in Almaty.

"Oh, that would be great. Near the mountains or something—that would be cool. I don't know; maybe Kazakhstan is a good place to go away for fifteen minutes and just disappear. To be alone with nature,” said Leto, adding, “but who knows?”

He also stated that the group remembers the Kazakh audience for their energy, which he described as "pure electricity."

On June 21, Thirty Seconds to Mars, together with the star soloist, are planning to hold another concert in Kazakhstan, namely in Almaty. Leto noted that the concert promises to be memorable, as the group has prepared “something special.”

Earlier, Kazinform correspondent shared their experience of last year’s 30STM concert in Astana.