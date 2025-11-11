Kazakhstan’s Almaty Open joins tennis elite — ATP calls it one of the best

The distinction is granted to tournaments that earn the highest evaluations from players based on ATP standards covering organization, facilities, and overall service. The results are used to promote continuous improvement across the global tour.

In the Asia and Oceania region, similar recognition was given to events in Dubai (ATP 500) and Shanghai (ATP 1000).

Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation and Head of the Almaty Open Organizing Committee, Yuri Polsky, said the award reflects Kazakhstan’s growing standing in international tennis. He noted that the achievement aligns with the long-term vision of Federation President Bulat Utemuratov to elevate the tournament’s status to the ATP 500 level.

This year’s Almaty Open was held from October 11 to 19, bringing together top players and drawing strong public interest. The ATP calendar features 27 tournaments in the 250 series, six of which take place in Asia and Oceania. Almaty Open remains the only ATP 250 event in the Commonwealth of Independent States.