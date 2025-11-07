Kairat’s Anarbekov ranks among top 3 players of Champions League round

For his exceptional performance and a string of spectacular saves in the fourth-round match against Inter Milan, Anarbekov received a rating of 8.95.

The rankings were led by Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen (9.0), with Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane taking third place.

One of Anarbekov’s standout saves — a long-range stop against Pio Esposito — was also featured in UEFA’s selection of the week’s best moments.

Earlier, the Almaty club’s goalkeeper made history by earning a record 10.0 rating from SofaScore for five brilliant saves in the match against Pafos, one of which was also featured in UEFA’s weekly top moments.

It is worth noting that this was only the second main-stage appearance in the Champions League for the 22-year-old Kazakh goalkeeper.

He made his European debut in the playoff round against Celtic, where, coming on as a substitute, he kept clean sheets in both legs and helped Kairat advance after a decisive penalty shootout.

Later, after suffering an injury in a league match against Aktobe, Anarbekov missed the fixtures against Sporting and Real Madrid but has since made a full recovery and returned to the lineup.

As reported earlier, FC Kairat has narrowly lost to Inter Milan in their Champions League clash.