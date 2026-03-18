Ricky Martin to headline concert in Almaty for first time

An exclusive ticket presale will begin at 11:00 a.m. on March 19, followed by general sales opening on March 21, with tickets delivered via email after purchase.

As part of his major world tour, the global star and one of Latin pop’s most iconic figures will make his first visit to Kazakhstan, where audiences can expect a dynamic show featuring energetic rhythms and his greatest hits.

Ricky Martin has become a global music icon, with hits such as Livin’ la Vida Loca, Maria, She Bangs, and Nobody Wants to Be Lonely winning over millions of fans worldwide. His career began in childhood, with appearances in commercials at the age of nine and membership in the group Menudo from the age of 12.

Since releasing his debut solo album in 1991, the artist has sold more than 95 million records worldwide, earning dozens of platinum certifications along with two Grammy Awards and five Latin Grammys.

The singer recently performed at the Super Bowl alongside Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga, and is expected to deliver an equally dynamic and high-energy show this summer, featuring vibrant Latin rhythms.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 5,000 musicians have performed Sherniyaz kui and Nauryz song in Astana.