Kazakhstan enacts new measures to bolster tourism and youth sports

The full text of the Law is to be published in the official press.

According to the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, the Law implies the introduction of a mandatory annual audit of the financial statements of the sole operator responsible for distributing off-budget funds in the sports sector. It also clarifies the competencies of the relevant governing body in terms of developing tourism products, subsidizing inbound tourism, and reimbursing construction and renovation costs for businesses developing tourism infrastructure

"In addition, the law empowers local executive bodies to monitor the designated use of tourism assets and to define the boundaries of priority tourism territories," the Senate statement reads.

The legislation also enshrines the notion of a youth sports school as an organization of supplementary education. It introduces state procurement for such schools, establishing per capita funding standards and unified rules for public tendering. Additionally, the law mandates the creation of a digital platform for physical education and sports for data accounting and monitoring.

Earlier, President Tokayev inked a decree for the 2026 military conscription and discharge.