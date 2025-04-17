3 cultural and historical sites of Kyzylorda region may be added to UNESCO World Heritage List

The Ministry of Culture and Information is working in this area as part of the Serial Transnational World Heritage Nomination “Silk Roads: Fergana – Syrdarya Corridor."

Photo credit: regional Kyzylorda region's center for the protection of historical and cultural sites

The list of candidates for this nomination includes historical and cultural heritage sites of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Kyzylorda region's center for the protection of historical and cultural sites

“The inclusion of these historical and cultural sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List will significantly improve the region’s tourist attractiveness. In addition, measures will be launched to ensure international protection and popularization of these sites. In 2023-2024, the monitoring group visited Kyzylorda region to study the level of preparation and the current state of the medieval settlements of Zhankent and Syganak, as well as the cultural monuments of the Zhetiasar oasis,” says Galymzhan Sadykov, chief of the regional center for the protection of historical and cultural sites.

Photo credit: Kyzylorda region's center for the protection of historical and cultural sites

The region has already determined the protective areas of the mentioned sites, while Syganak and Zhankent settlements have been fenced out.

Photo credit: Kyzylorda region's center for the protection of historical and cultural sites.

According to Galymzhan Sadykov, every year, complex archaeological excavations are carried out in the ancient settlement of Babish Mola, and at the medieval sites of Zhankent and Syganak, with funding allocated from the regional budget. The cultural monuments of Zhetiasar are being studied thanks to grant funding from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, he adds.

Photo credit: Kyzylorda region's center for the protection of historical and cultural sites.

