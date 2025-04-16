EN
    Six young Kazakh сhess players claim World Youth Rapid Chess titles

    18:15, 16 April 2025

    Kazakh athletes claimed six gold and one bronze medals at the World Youth Rapid Chess Championships, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

    Six Kazakh сhess players win World Youth Rapid Chess titles
    Photo credit: The KazChess

    The world champions are:

    • Adinur Adilbek (U8)
    Six Kazakh сhess players win World Youth Rapid Chess titles
    Photo credit: The KazChess
    • Alisha Bisaliyeva (G8) — she won all 11 match games
    Six Kazakh сhess players win World Youth Rapid Chess titles
    Photo credit: The KazChess
    • Amirzhan Anetov (U10)
    • Aiaru Altynbek (G14)
    • Yelnaz Kaliakhmet (G16)
    Six Kazakh сhess players win World Youth Rapid Chess titles
    Photo credit: The KazChess
    • Ergali Suleimen (U18)
    • Kazakhstan’s Zhansaya Sholpanbek (G14) clinched the bronze medal.
    Six Kazakh сhess players win World Youth Rapid Chess titles
    Photo credit: The KazChess

    All six champions topped their respective age categories after 11 rounds played under the Swiss system. Their victories also earned Kazakhstan first place in the unofficial team standings.

    The FIDE World Cadet & Youth Rapid & Blitz Championship 2025 is taking place at the Rodos Palace Hotel International Conference Center in Rhodes, Greece on April 13-17, 2025.

    The tournament gathered 433 participants from 49 countries, competing in age categories from 8 to 18, with separate events for boys and girls. Kazakhstan was represented by 22 players. Only two — Adinur Adilbek (U8) and WFM Aiaru Altynbek (G14) — were named favorites based on their ratings. However, the final outcome exceeded all expectations with six gold medals, marking a remarkable accomplishment.

    The blitz tournament (5+3) will conclude, also with 11 rounds using the Swiss system on April 17.

    As reported earlier, Aldiyar Ansat, a 10th-grade student from Astana-based School Lyceum No 70 has claimed gold medal at the Asian Zonal 3.4 Chess Championship - the official qualifying tournament for the FIDE World Cup.

    Chess Sport Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Greece Society
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
