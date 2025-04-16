Six young Kazakh сhess players claim World Youth Rapid Chess titles

The world champions are:

Adinur Adilbek (U8)

Photo credit: The KazChess

Alisha Bisaliyeva (G8) — she won all 11 match games

Photo credit: The KazChess

Amirzhan Anetov (U10)

Aiaru Altynbek (G14)

Yelnaz Kaliakhmet (G16)

Photo credit: The KazChess

Ergali Suleimen (U18)

Kazakhstan’s Zhansaya Sholpanbek (G14) clinched the bronze medal.

Photo credit: The KazChess

All six champions topped their respective age categories after 11 rounds played under the Swiss system. Their victories also earned Kazakhstan first place in the unofficial team standings.

The FIDE World Cadet & Youth Rapid & Blitz Championship 2025 is taking place at the Rodos Palace Hotel International Conference Center in Rhodes, Greece on April 13-17, 2025.

The tournament gathered 433 participants from 49 countries, competing in age categories from 8 to 18, with separate events for boys and girls. Kazakhstan was represented by 22 players. Only two — Adinur Adilbek (U8) and WFM Aiaru Altynbek (G14) — were named favorites based on their ratings. However, the final outcome exceeded all expectations with six gold medals, marking a remarkable accomplishment.

The blitz tournament (5+3) will conclude, also with 11 rounds using the Swiss system on April 17.

As reported earlier, Aldiyar Ansat, a 10th-grade student from Astana-based School Lyceum No 70 has claimed gold medal at the Asian Zonal 3.4 Chess Championship - the official qualifying tournament for the FIDE World Cup.