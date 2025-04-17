Which sectors in Kazakhstan are actively implementing AI

Gizzat Baitursynov, Chairman of the Committee on AI and Innovation Development at the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, shared more details about the initiative.

“This accelerator program is aimed at introducing AI solutions in key sectors of economy. The program covers all key stages from selection and training of teams to support and launch of pilot projects in industry areas,” said Gizzat Baitursynov at the Central Communications Service.

The first stage of the program for the introduction of AI solutions covered the following areas:

Mining - Ministry of Industry and Construction;

Energy and Oil Production (EnergyTech) - Ministry of Energy;

Medical Technologies (MedTech) - Ministry of Health;

Financial Technologies (FinTech) - International Financial Center Astana (IFCA);

Government Technologies (GovTech) - National Information Technologies JSC.

The representative of the Ministry also shared the results of the first stage of the accelerator program.

"We received 116 applications from participating companies, of which 32 were selected and successfully completed the program. Within three months, 27 pilot projects have been launched in various industries. In addition, 4 projects have been piloted and confirmed their efficiency and scaling potential," Gizzat Baitursynov added.

