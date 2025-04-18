Kazakh masterpiece ‘Kyz Zhibek’ premiered in Bishkek

The performance featuring students from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts, took place as part of the 10th International Student Theatre Festival 'Zhany Ysymdar' (New Names).

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/Kazinform News Agency

Organizers noted that this year’s anniversary event brings together participants from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. The forum aims to inspire young theater professionals, including actors and directors, support their creative development, strengthen connections between theater schools, and provide a platform for dialogue and exchange among emerging talents.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova/Kazinform News Agency

The international festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyz State University of Culture and Arts named after B. Beishenalieva, and the Union of Theater Workers of Kyrgyzstan.

