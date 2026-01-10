Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. President outlines key priorities for Kazakhstan’s development in 2026

President Kassym Jomart Tokayev outlined 2026 as a challenging year marked by irreversible political modernization, accelerated economic reforms, and the need for citizens to adapt to a new era.

2. Our people are mentally ready for such innovations: Tokayev on digitalization and artificial intelligence

President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan aims to become a digital power within the next few years, with AI seen as crucial for the country’s future and global competitiveness. He stressed that society is psychologically ready for these changes, citing rapid fintech growth, strong digital infrastructure, expanding AI institutions, and major investments in human capital.

3. Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Christmas

In his letter of congratulation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Orthodox Christianity makes an important contribution to strengthening interfaith harmony in Kazakhstan.

4. 100,000 Kazakh students to enroll in advanced AI programs

Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said the program will progress from mass certification to advanced training, real industry projects, and market ready startup acceleration. The initiative builds on existing partnerships with major global tech firms and aims to embed AI skills across the education system.

5. Kazakhstan adopts Concept for development of science cities until 2035

The document outlines a long-term approach to forming science-driven territories and is aimed at transitioning to a knowledge-based economy built on technology and scientific innovation.

6. Kazakhstan to lead Turkic chambers of commerce and industry in 2026

During its chairmanship, Kazakhstan intends to prioritize the implementation of industrial cooperation projects, the creation of a portfolio of joint projects and the expansion of transport and logistics corridors, including the Middle Corridor and the North-South route.

7. Kazakhstan’s telescope network grows with installations in Spain and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan plans to expand its international telescope network with new installations at the Teide High-Altitude Observatory in the Canary Islands, Spain, and the Maidanak Observatory in Uzbekistan.

8. New road opens to City of Nomads tourist site

The City of Nomads is a 5.8-hectare complex located on the banks of the Ili River, nearly 90 km from Almaty. Originally, it was constructed as a massive film set for Nomad: The Warrior (2005).

9. Kazakhstan to launch satellite internet on trains and airplanes

Kazakhstan plans to introduce satellite internet on national trains and Air Astana aircraft in 2026. The government is also extending mobile coverage along highways, scaling up 5G networks, and connecting thousands of rural settlements to high speed internet.

10.A Kazakh footballer signs contract with Scottish championship leader

26-year-old Kazakh footballer Islam Chesnokov will continue his career with Scottish side Heart of Midlothian FC. The parties have signed a contract running until the summer of 2028.

You can read last week’s 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan here.