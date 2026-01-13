Kazakhstan develops water resources information system

He said the national water resources information system is being developed as part of the President’s tasks to digitize the country’s water sector in line with e‑Government standards, interagency integration, and information security requirements.

He said its basic functions have already been implemented, and analytics and forecasting are being introduced. By integrating 11 state information systems, the unified digital space for water management is being created, which improves data reliability.

He also drew attention to another promising project, a system for electronic contracts and water consumption forecasting. It works currently in pilot mode, with full industrial launch planned by the end of this year. For public convenience, integration with eGov mobile, second‑tier banks, and 1C software is planned.

The Minister stressed automation of 103 irrigation canals will begin this year, with gate control introduced in the southern regions, including Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkistan regions. He emphasized that another 264 canals will be digitized with support from the Islamic Development Bank.

Earlier, Industry and Construction Vice Minister Kuandyk Kazhkenov announced Kazakhstan will continue upgrading its water supply and sewerage systems through general transfers and borrowed funds under the energy and utilities sector modernization national project.