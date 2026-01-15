Expert says Ulttyq Qurultay bridges gap between authorities and society

In his assessment, the Qurultay format allows for a more flexible and prompt discussion of socially significant issues than traditional parliamentary procedures. Many of the topics raised at the platform, he noted, do not require large scale legislative changes, yet demand swift public discussion and political attention.

“The Qurultay makes it possible to quickly bring sensitive social and political issues into an open discussion without the bureaucratic delays typical of formal parliamentary mechanisms,” Nurgazin said.

One of the distinctive features of the Ulttyq Qurultay is the rotation of its venues, with each session held in a different region of the country. According to the expert, this approach gives participants the opportunity to directly observe local infrastructure conditions and engage with regional authorities, helping decision makers better understand regional specificities and local challenges.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of involving young people in state and public processes during Qurultay sessions. Representatives of active youth from the regions are regularly invited, however, to strengthen youth representation, it would be reasonable to consider introducing a quota for their inclusion directly in the membership of the Ulttyq Qurultay,” Nurgazin said.

Assessing the practical outcomes of last year’s Qurultay, Nurgazin highlighted that the platform has produced tangible results. Over the course of four sessions and working meetings, numerous initiatives were proposed, many of which have already been implemented. These include strategic documents on promoting the value of labor in society, developing language policy, implementing the national information doctrine, combating drug abuse and illegal gambling, preventing the use of electronic cigarettes among youth, expanding children’s libraries, and supporting volunteerism.

According to the expert, the scope of these initiatives demonstrates that the Qurultay is not merely a discussion forum but a mechanism capable of shaping policy. He stressed that many of the adopted measures aim to transform key aspects of public life, particularly in shaping societal values and behavioral norms.

Importantly, Nurgazin noted, the Qurultay’s approach goes beyond restrictive measures. “A significant part of the initiatives focuses on prevention and education, which allows problems to be addressed at an early stage rather than dealing with their consequences later,” he said.

Overall, the results of the Ulttyq Qurultay over the past year indicate that the platform plays a substantive role in aligning public concerns with state policy, reinforcing dialogue, and translating social initiatives into concrete action.

Earlier, political analyst and member of the Ulttyq Qurultay Gaziz Abishev described the Qurultay as a platform for free exchange of opinions.