Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on control of origin of export goods

The agreement is aimed at unifying the approaches of the EAEU member states to confirming the country of origin of goods during export and establishes a single procedure for state control in this area.

The implementation of the document will ensure control over the export of Kazakhstani goods from the territories of other member states of the Union, including with respect to products subject to bans and restrictions introduced by Kazakhstan.

It is expected that the measures adopted will help prevent the use of grey re-export schemes and increase the transparency of foreign trade operations within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Earlier, it was reported that Majilis deputies had taken up two draft laws on the ratification of CSTO protocols, which update the rules for the deployment of troops and military transportation.