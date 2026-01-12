Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocket gold in Turkiye

Yusuf Ashrapov (72 kg) and Bagdat Sabaz (67 kg) defeated Turkish opponents in their finals to claim gold medals.

Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Committee

Yerkebulan Ardakov (63 kg) and Rakhat Berzhanov (97 kg) each secured bronze medals in their weight categories.

The Kazakh team earned 104 points, finishing third overall in the team standings.

This year, Kazakhstan’s women wrestlers did not participate in the tournament. Freestyle wrestlers are scheduled to compete in the coming days.

Noteworthy, Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan claimed the silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last November.