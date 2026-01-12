EN
    Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocket gold in Turkiye

    07:11, 12 January 2026

    Kazakhstan’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team won four medals at the annual Yasar Dogu, Vehbi Emre and Hamit Kaplan International Wrestling Tournament underway in Antalya, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.

    Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers pocket gold in Turkiye
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Committee

    Yusuf Ashrapov (72 kg) and Bagdat Sabaz (67 kg) defeated Turkish opponents in their finals to claim gold medals.

    Kazakh wrestlers win gold
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Committee

    Yerkebulan Ardakov (63 kg) and Rakhat Berzhanov (97 kg) each secured bronze medals in their weight categories.

    The Kazakh team earned 104 points, finishing third overall in the team standings.

    This year, Kazakhstan’s women wrestlers did not participate in the tournament. Freestyle wrestlers are scheduled to compete in the coming days.

    Noteworthy, Kazakh freestyle wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan claimed the silver medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last November. 

    Sport Wrestling Kazakhstan Türkiye
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
