National research hub for infectious diseases opens in Almaty

The strategically significant facility was established at the direction of the Head of State to strengthen Kazakhstan’s biological security system.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva and Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova.

The center integrates clinical care, scientific research, digital technologies, and educational programs. It is designed to provide specialized medical care for adults, children, and pregnant women. In the event of an emergency, its capacity can be expanded from 350 to 500 beds.

It is noteworthy that the center offers a full medical cycle, from initial diagnosis and treatment to advanced laboratory testing, including work with drug-resistant strains of tuberculosis.

“For the city, the opening of the Center means expanded capabilities of the infectious disease service and increased accessibility to specialized medical care,” Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy posted on his social media page.

As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan unveiled the first scientific vivarium up to world standards.




