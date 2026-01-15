Kazakhstan strikes gold twice in 5-medal haul at Asian Shotgun Championship

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) announced that the country’s tally currently stands at two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

In the women's individual skeet event, Kazakhstan's Adel Sadakbayeva claimed the top spot on the podium. Her teammate, Olga Khailova, added to the success by securing the bronze medal in the same discipline.

In the team skeet event, the Kazakh women’s trio — Adel Sadakbayeva, Olga Khailova, and Assem Orynbay — took first place and the gold medal.

As for the men’s individual skeet event, Eduard Yeshchenko earned a silver medal.

The men's team of Kazakhstan, represented by Ratmir Yenikeyev, Eduard Yeshchenko, and Ilya Penkov, claimed bronze.

It is noted that the Asian Shotgun Championship is scheduled to continue in the Qatari capital until January 22.

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan's Shevchenko reached the Adelaide International quarterfinals in Australia.