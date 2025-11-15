Week in Brief: 10 key developments shaping Kazakhstan this week

1. Kazakh, Russian Presidents agree on areas of cooperation

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reached agreements, focusing on areas of transport, economy, culture, education, and sports.

2. Repealing Jackson-Vanik Amendment signals stability, opens doors for deeper Kazakh-U.S. investment and business ties

The repeal of the Jackson–Vanik Amendment with respect to Kazakhstan would remove an outdated legal restriction on trade with the United States and establish a stable regime of normal trade relations on a permanent basis. According to experts, this step would eliminate political uncertainty and serve as an important signal for businesses and investors.

3. Photo exhibition “UN – 80: Unfiltered” opens in Astana

The Presidential Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition “UN – 80: Unfiltered”, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. The exhibition includes rare and previously unpublished archival photographs that show the Organization “without filters” — from behind-the-scenes diplomatic missions to humanitarian operations in the field.

4. Kazakhstan mulls social media age restrictions

Majilis Deputy Askhat Aimagambetov proposed adding age limits for social media access to the draft Digital Code, noting that very young children use platforms without oversight and citing international restrictions. He also praised smartphone bans in top schools.

5. “You will meet the United Nations without filters” — UN representative in Kazakhstan on anniversary exhibition

During the opening of the “UN at 80: Without Filters” exhibition in Astana, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa reflected on the evolution of the organization and the principles that continue to shape its work. In her speech, she highlighted the UN’s human, vulnerable, and resilient sides that are reflected through the works of art presented.

6. CNN Travel names Almaty top destination for 2025

CNN Travel has released its annual list of the best places to visit in 2025, describing Almaty as Central Asia’s “capital of cool.

7. My biggest mission: Dimash Qudaibergen on his music, voice, and mission to share Kazakhstan with the world

Dimash Qudaibergen gave an interview to CNN, where he spoke about his artistic journey, the discipline behind his extraordinary six-octave range, and his commitment to promoting Kazakhstan’s culture and values on the global stage.

8. Tourists spend most of their money on food in Kazakhstan, new data reveals

Foreign visitors spend most on food (27%), followed by accommodation and consumer goods (23% each). Air travel takes 12%, car rentals and recreational services 4% each, and 3% goes to valuables like jewelry and artwork.

9. Beating-edge innovation: Kazakhstan performs its first robotic heart surgery

The first-ever robot-assisted heart surgery in Kazakhstan and also Central Asia has been successfully performed. Surgeons conducted the operation at the Medical Center Hospital of the Kazakhstan Presidential Affairs Administration in Astana. About 4,000 participants attended the events, both online and offline. Live session broadcasts drew over 4,000 views.

10.Kazakhstan’s weightlifter Yedyge Yemberdy claims 3 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games

Kazakhstani weightlifter Yedyge Yemberdy won two bronze and one silver medals at the ongoing 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

